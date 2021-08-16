DHS issues terrorism advisory ahead of 20th Anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks
On August 13, 2021 the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro N. Mayorkas, issued a new National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin regarding the heightened threat environment across the United States. The threat environment to the Homeland is diverse and challenging, especially leading up to and following the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks as well as religious holidays that could serve as catalyst for targeted violence.www.securitymagazine.com
