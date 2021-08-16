Cancel
Pella, IA

Let’s Talk Pella – Knights of Columbus Campaign

By Andrew Schneider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Lickteig and Michael Fries with the Pella Knights of Columbus preview the 23rd annual Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities August 21st-28th. They are once again accepting online donations and those through Venmo @PellaKofC12334 , and checks written to the Knights of Columbus and mailed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The Knights will be at store fronts at Hy-Vee, Walmart, and Fareway, and also will accept donations at the Pella Opera House on Tuesday, August 24th from 1-8 p.m.

