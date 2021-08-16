Have To Change Our Behavior
The recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPPC) report painted a bleak future of a world in peril, triggered by human actions causing extreme climate change. Since 1850, human activities have put roughly 2,400 billion tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Since the 1950s, heat waves and flooding have been occurring more often and more intensely, while drought is increasing, along with more incidents of major hurricanes and typhoons.www.transylvaniatimes.com
