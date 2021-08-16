Only Two Reasons
Except for a few very rare medical conditions, the only two reasons for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine are ignorance and stupidity. Ignorance is a social and intellectual condition that can be ameliorated with investigation, education, evaluation and learning. Stupidity is a medical or genetic condition much more difficult to correct. Synapses in the brain do not connect, transmit, transfer or accept the brain’s electrical impulses effectively. The sufferer is unable to evaluate information rationally to arrive at a sensible, even reasonable conclusion.www.transylvaniatimes.com
Comments / 0