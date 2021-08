A man who sought to raise money for the Waynesville Police Department’s Special Response Team to attend a week-long training/competition in Florida has surpassed his goal. When Steve Ariko reached out to The Mountaineer back in June to get the word out he was raising money, he said he aimed to raise $10,000. But once the donations poured in, it became clear that a group he dubbed “Friends of the Waynesville Police Department” was willing to pitch in even more than he anticipated.