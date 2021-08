The County’s Emergency Management Office has issued several updates in light of recent events regarding COVID-19 and vaccines:. Booster Vaccines: In response to recent news at the national level that booster shots are advised for those who have received COVID-19 vaccines eight months ago or later, the Los Alamos County Emergency Management Office has begun coordinating a vaccine clinic for Los Alamos that will be held in conjunction with the New Mexico Department of Health and Nambe Drugs. The County is waiting on approval from the Centers for Disease Control and NM DOH prior to releasing details; however, the clinic is expected to occur in October. More details will be forthcoming.