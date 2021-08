Imagine waking to one of the most beautiful mountaintop views in all of the Nantahala National Forest in North Carolina. Covering a span of 531,148 acres of mountain peaks to low valley floors, the Nantahala is the largest of the four national forests in North Carolina. Exploring it on foot is like trekking through the wilderness in a story book. That being said, reaching the summit on which the Yellow Mountain Firetower sits is a totally enchanting experience.