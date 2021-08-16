What's New At The Library? The Final Recollections Of The Late Rep. John Lewis

The following books are now available at the Transylvania County Library:. Crouch, Katie. “Embassy Wife.” When two women who have followed their husbands to Namibia meet, there is an instant connection. Persephone is the wife of an American diplomat and she has learned quickly how to represent her country well—she dresses modestly and makes sure not to show she is drunk at embassy functions. Amanda realizes as soon as she and her husband Mark land in the foreign country, that he is there to try to find a lost love, not work on his Fulbright project. Together the women reckon with the absurdity of life. (FIC CRO)