Updated NJPW Super Junior Tag League 2021 Standings

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNJPW held another Summer Struggle event this morning, which saw more matches in the ongoing NJPW Super Junior Tag League. You can find the updated standings below. 1. El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori (4-0, 8 pts) 2. Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (3-1, 6 pts) 3. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El...

Comments / 0

