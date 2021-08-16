Cancel
Budweiser is selling a candle that smells like summer

947wls.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve got about a month left of summer. But if you want to capture the ESSENCE of summer, Budweiser has you covered. They just partnered with the site Homesick.com for a new candle that’s supposed to SMELL like summer. It’s called Budweiser Backyard Barbecue, and it’s got notes of amber...

