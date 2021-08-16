Montclair butterfly release a colorful call for sustainability (PHOTOS)

So far in Montclair, business leaders say they don’t know of any restaurants requiring coronavirus vaccination to dine. A restaurant in Ridgewood has become one of the first in New Jersey to require customers to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination for those wishing to eat inside, NorthJersey.com and others reported. The owner of it’s Greek To Me in has told media he’s uncomfortable with dining indoors because of rising cases of novel coronavirus, largely driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.