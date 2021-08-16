Cancel
Montclair, NJ

Montclair butterfly release a colorful call for sustainability (PHOTOS)

Montclair Local
Montclair Local
 5 days ago
About 100 people gathered around a folding table in Crane Park on Sunday, buzzing with excitement. A mesh enclosure sat on the table, and with the help of children in the crowd, Deputy Mayor Bill Hurlock held the enclosure and unzipped a side panel. A monarch butterfly hovered above the table and swooped toward the sky. Squeals erupted from the crowd, and the sea of faces turned upward, watching the orange and black butterfly float into the distance.

