Afghanistan updates: US, Taliban hold first direct talks since withdrawal

It's been more than a month since the U.S. withdrew all U.S. troops from Afghanistan on President Joe Biden's order to leave by Aug. 31, ending a chaotic evacuation operation after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban seized control of the country.

In testimony to Congress last month, their first since the withdrawal of all U.S. forces from Afghanistan -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, candidly admitted that they had recommended to Biden that the U.S. should keep a troop presence there, appearing to contradict his assertions to ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.

Latest Developments

October 11, 2021

Another Qatari evacuation flight took off from Kabul and has landed in Doha, according to Qatari officials, the seventh and largest evacuation flight to Qatar since U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan.

"The flight carried 301 passengers, constituting the largest Qatari passenger evacuation flight since 31 August. Passengers onboard included Afghan citizens, Afghan MPs, UN affiliates, journalists as well as citizens from countries including the United States, Netherlands, Australia, France and Japan," said a senior Qatari government official in a statement.

The passengers who arrived on Monday will be transported to a compound facility already hosting Afghan civilians and other evacuees before departing to their final destinations.

"The State of Qatar will continue to work with international partners on efforts that ensure freedom of movement in Afghanistan, including through serving as an active mediator between various parties. We remain focused on providing humanitarian aid to the country and are dedicated to promoting a stable and peaceful Afghanistan moving forward," the statement said.

-ABC News' Sohel Uddin

October 11, 2021

While it appears the U.S. government has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan as it nears economic disaster, it did not signal formal recognition of the Taliban as the country's new rulers following weekend talks in Doha, Qatar.

Handout via Reuters - PHOTO: Taliban delegates meet with Qatar delegates in Doha, Qatar on Oct. 9, 2021.

These were the first direct talks between the U.S. and the Taliban since the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops at the end of August.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price called the talks "candid and professional" and said the U.S. delegation reiterated to the Taliban they will be judged on their actions, not only their words.

"The U.S. delegation focused on security and terrorism concerns and safe passage for U.S. citizens, other foreign nationals and our Afghan partners, as well as on human rights, including the meaningful participation of women and girls in all aspects of Afghan society. The two sides also discussed the United States’ provision of robust humanitarian assistance, directly to the Afghan people," Price said in a statement .

Hoshang Hashimi/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: A girl walks along a path on her way to school on the outskirts of Herat, Afghanistan, Sept. 21, 2021. Girls have returned to some secondary schools in a northern province of Afghanistan, Taliban officials and teachers said on Oct. 5.

No date has been set for the resumption of talks that took place in Doha on Saturday and Sunday.

-ABC News' Aleem Agha

October 8, 2021

ISIS-K have claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at a mosque in Kunduz on Friday, according to SITE Intelligence Group .

A local source told ABC News’ Aleem Agha the attack left at least 50 killed and more than 100 wounded. It was carried out during Friday prayers while the mosque was packed with worshippers, according to Kunduz provincial spokesman Matiullah Rohani.

Reuters - PHOTO: An Afghan man films inside a mosque after a blast, in Kunduz, Afghanistan, Oct. 8, 2021.

According to a translation from SITE Intelligence Group, ISIS-K said in a statement that the attacker was of Uighur origin.

-ABC News' Aleem Agha and Cindy Smith

October 8, 2021

A suicide bombing at a mosque in the city of Kunduz, about 200 miles north of Kabul, has left scores of people dead or wounded.

According to Kunduz provincial spokesman Matiullah Rohani, the attack was carried out during Friday prayers while the mosque was packed with worshippers.

Abdullah Sahil/AP - PHOTO: People inspect the inside of a mosque following a bombing in Kunduz province northern Afghanistan, Oct. 8, 2021.

Abdullah Sahil/AP - PHOTO: A man walks down blood-stained steps of a mosque following a bombing in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan, Oct. 8, 2021.

At least 50 people were killed and 100 injured, officials said, though the exact number was not immediately clear and is expected to climb. A health official at the Kunduz provincial hospital told ABC News that it had received 26 bodies.

-ABC News' Aleem Agha

October 5, 2021

United Kingdom officials have traveled to Afghanistan to meet senior Taliban members, the U.K. Foreign Office said Tuesday.

"The Prime Minister’s High Representative for Afghan Transition, Sir Simon Gass, and Chargé d’Affaires of the UK Mission to Afghanistan in Doha, Dr Martin Longden, traveled to Afghanistan today to hold talks with the Taliban," the UK Foreign Office said in a statement. "They met senior members of the Taliban, including Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund and Mawlawi Abdul-Salam Hanafi."

The statement said the diplomats "discussed how the UK could help Afghanistan to address the humanitarian crisis, the importance of preventing the country from becoming an incubator for terrorism, and the need for continued safe passage for those who want to leave the country. They also raised the treatment of minorities and the rights of women and girls."

Felipe Dana/AP - PHOTO: Girls prepare for class at a school in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 12, 2021.

"The government continues to do all it can to ensure safe passage for those who wish to leave, and is committed to supporting the people of Afghanistan," it added.

-ABC News' Sohel Uddin

October 3, 2021

The Qataris have confirmed to ABC News that there were Americans on board the fifth evacuation flight from Kabul since the U.S. troop withdrawal.

"The State of Qatar is pleased to have worked with a number of parties on the ground as well as its international partners to make this flight possible," a senior Qatari government official said in a statement to ABC News.

The government said the flight carried 235 passengers, which is the second-largest Qatari passenger evacuation flight since the Aug. 31 deadline.

The majority of passengers onboard were Afghan citizens, while there were also citizens from several other countries, the official said. The number of Americans onboard the flight is not yet known.

"Upon arriving to Qatar, the passengers will be transported to the compound facility currently hosting Afghan civilians and other evacuees," the official said. "There, they will be able to take a COVID-19 test, rest and remain in Doha until departing to their final destinations."

-ABC News' Sohel Uddin

September 29, 2021

The House Armed Services Committee hearing has adjourned with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, closing out a second day of questions from congressional lawmakers on the U.S. military’s chaotic exit from Afghanistan.

Several Republicans dug into Milley and McKenzie saying they had recommended leaving approximately 2,500 troops behind as a residual force in Afghanistan, appearing to contradict Biden’s comments to ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that the opinion of his military advisers was "split" and that he didn't recall being told 2,500 troops would allow for a "stable" situation.

Austin repeated his acknowledgments of "uncomfortable truths" about the two-decade-old U.S. military mission in Afghanistan, of which he is a veteran, but was careful not to contradict the president.

September 29, 2021

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, nearly choked up when speaking in the House hearing on Afghanistan and offered some harsh words for Biden and the committee, which he said under both Democrat and Republican presidents cautioned against a premature withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"I think most veterans feel heartbroken knowing the blood and the treasure spilled ended up in a ‘strategic failure,'" Bacon said, quoting witness Gen. Mark Milley. "I think we’re enraged by it."

"Then to have the president come out and say that this was a success, and he had no regrets -- this does not break our hearts, that makes us mad as hell," Bacon continued.

Alex Wong/Getty Images - PHOTO: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Commander of U.S. Central Command Gen. Kenneth McKenzie testify before Senate Armed Services Committee, Sept. 28, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

"The fact that President Biden on ABC said that no one that he can recall advised him to keep a force of about 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, it's not true. We heard yesterday, and we've heard today that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs and the CENTCOM commander advise differently," he said. "I have no other view to see this as a lie. A falsehood from our president -- that makes us mad as hell too."

Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., pushed back on Bacon’s interpretation of Biden’s interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos , by focusing on the world "stable."

"He was asked, could they stay there in a stable environment. That is the option he said wasn't on the table, not because it wasn't offered, but because it didn't exist," Smith said.

September 29, 2021

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers at a House Armed Services Committee hearing he wouldn’t absolutely rule out sending troops back into Afghanistan, and added, "If we do, the military will provide good credible options to be able to do that and to be effective."

While maintaining that he wouldn’t talk about his recommendation to President Biden on leaving a residual force, Austin said he "did not support staying in Afghanistan forever" and that keeping a presence there would have required more troops for force protection if the Taliban started attacking the U.S. military as it had promised to do.

"Let me be clear that I support the president's decision to end the war in Afghanistan. I did not support staying in Afghanistan forever. And let me also say we've talked about the process that we used to provide input to the president," Austin said.

Olivier Douliery/Pool via AFP/Getty Images - PHOTO: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin testifies before a House Armed Services Committee hearing on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan on Capitol Hill, Sept. 29, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

"I will always keep my recommendations to the president confidential but I would say that in my view there is no, was no risk-free status quo option. I think that the Taliban had been clear that if we stayed there longer, they were going to recommence attacks on our forces," Austin added.

"I think while it's conceivable that you could stay there, my view is that you would have had to deploy more forces in order to protect ourselves and accomplish any missions we would have been assigned. It's also my view, Mister Chairman, the best way to end this war was through a negotiated settlement and sadly that did not happen."

September 29, 2021

Rep. Michael Turner, R-Ohio, raising the August U.S. drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 Afghan civilians, including seven children, took direct issue with the U.S. military’s ability to conduct "over the horizon" drone strike capabilities in Afghanistan.

"What we know from your prior statements is that you did not know who it was, who was in the car, whose house it was," Turner said. "This greatly concerns me as we look to the over horizon claims that the administration has of its ability for counterterrorism."

Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, told House lawmakers he took "full responsibility" for the strike.

Stefani Reynolds/Pool via Reuters - PHOTO: General Kenneth McKenzie listens during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations, on Capitol Hill, Sept. 28, 2021.

"That strike was a mistake and I take full responsibility for that strike. I was under no pressure from any quarter to conduct the strike," McKenzie said.

"While in many cases we were right with our intelligence and forestalled ISIS- K attacks, in this case we were wrong, tragically wrong," he added.

"Over-the-horizon" capabilities are a cornerstone of the U.S. military’s counterterrorism strategy in Afghanistan. The top Pentagon commanders said the U.S. will continue to investigate the intelligence that led to the August strike and will be transparent with their findings.