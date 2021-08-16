John Stamos Joins the Beach Boys on the Indiana State Fair FREE Stage
Did you know that the 2021 Indiana State Fair is underway right now? Did you know that it lasts for about three weeks (7/30-8/22)? I've lived in Indiana my entire life and I I've been to the state fair several times - I never knew that. I just assumed it was like all of the county fairs, lasting just a week, but on a much bigger scale. Has it always been that long? After looking through all of the things you can see and do at the fair, I now understand why it lasts so doggone long.1061evansville.com
Comments / 0