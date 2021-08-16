Six People Injured In Crash Near Pullman On US195

Eight people were taken to hospitals, and one man had life-threatening injuries following a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on State Highway 7, east of Hutchinson. According to a State Patrol report, a blue 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Van driven by Luis Eduardo Salvatieriza, 35, of Hutchinson, and with four passengers was eastbound on Highway 7 when it slowed down to take a left-hand turn onto Omega Avenue. An eastbound red 1995 Ford F150 pickup driven by Jerome Veryl Karg, 73, of Brownton, rear-ended the van, and then crossed into the westbound lane on Highway 7 and crashed head-on into a westbound white 2004 Ford F150 pickup driven by Scott Robert Johnson, 68, of Minnetonka.