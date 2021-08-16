Cancel
Six People Injured In Crash Near Pullman On US195

By Evan Ellis
pullmanradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix people were injured in a two vehicle crash just West of Pullman on U.S. Highway 195 Sunday morning. The collision involving a sedan and an SUV occurred around 10:00 at the intersection of US195 and Wawawai Road. Three people from each vehicle were transported to Pullman Regional Hospital with injuries that were considered non-life threatening. The crash shut down the highway. US195 was back open early Sunday afternoon.

