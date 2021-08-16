New app opens your hangar doors

The ladies from Rustic Raven recently held their grand re-opening at their new location. The store has found a new home in the large building that formerly housed Evans Furniture right on the highway in Clarion. Pictured is the ribbon cutting during their re-opening event. Owners Sam Stumpf and Brook Rasmuson now have much more space for their home décor items, clothing and so much more. Clarion Chamber Director Lydia Schroeder said, “It isn’t common in small towns to see this kind of expansion. Not only does it say so much about their business, but our community as well!