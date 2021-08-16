Cancel
Celebrities

Jason Momoa And Emilia Clarke Reunite To See If He Can Still ‘Bench Press A Khaleesi’

By WLNK Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame of Thrones fans got the reunion they’ve been waiting for.. kinda. Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke recently reunited and posted pics of it on social media. In the adorable pic, Jason is holding Emilia. He captioned the pic, “MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever @emilia_clarke.” She also posted photos and wrote, “When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi.”

Emilia Clarke
Jason Momoa
