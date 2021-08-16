Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meridian, MS

Runway upgrades start at Meridian Regional Airport

By Bianca Moorman bmoorman@themeridianstar.com
Posted by 
Meridian Star
Meridian Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04vErh_0bTFRD6Y00
File photo  Meridian Regional Airport will not offer commercial flights the week of August 17-23 because the airport’s main runway will be rehabilitated that week.

Meridian Regional Airport will not offer commercial flights this week because the airport’s main runway is being rehabilitated.

From 5 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. on Aug. 24, the main runway will be closed as workers install a new asphalt surface, according to Meridian Airport Authority President Tom Williams.

Williams said the current runway, the longest public runway in Mississippi, has reached its 20 year lifespan. The runway was last rehabilitated in 1999-2000, he said.

“It’s due to be repaved or, in FAA words, rehabilitated,” he said.

The project, which is funded by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Air National Guard, is costing about $4.9 million.

Williams said the last time the runway was repaved, the work was completed overnight, which allowed the airport to be open during the day. However, that process was inefficient, both for the airport and for the contractor.

“We ended up having to close the runway 77 nights in ’99 and 2000,” he said.

This time, the airport hired a contractor that can do all of the work in one week.

The Air National Guard will have to temporarily relocate during the closure. The airport will still service private aircraft and small military aircraft, though, Williams said.

During the project, contractors will install a stress layer of rock under the overlay to prevent pavement cracks and will overlay the runway. At a later date, workers will groove the pavement and place permanent markings on the runway, but those tasks will be completed at night and will not impact commercial flights.

The runway will reopen on Aug. 24, Williams said.

Comments / 0

Meridian Star

Meridian Star

Meridian, MS
1K+
Followers
59
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Meridian Star

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
City
Meridian, MS
Meridian, MS
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meridian Regional Airport#Military Aircraft#The Air National Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FAA
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of Afghanistan reprisals

KABUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Taliban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by members, an official of the Islamist militant group told Reuters on Saturday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the group planned to...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...
CarsPosted by
The Associated Press

GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — General Motors said Friday it is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires. The recall and others raise questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles. Ford, BMW and Hyundai all have recalled batteries recently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy