We’ve got a 14-gamer on our hands tonight, and this pitching slate gives us lots of flexibility. There’s a clear-cut ace up top, but we can also find quality guys in the middle and value ranges to assist any number of stacking builds. And there will definitely be a strong temptation to save at pitcher, with another Coors Field game on tap, and elite offenses like the Dodgers, Blue Jays, and Astros all displaying high implied totals in plus matchups.