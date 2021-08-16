Cancel
Accidents

Man Dies While Hiking Mt. Washington

By grayd@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer
Caledonian Record-News
 4 days ago

A Connecticut man died after suffering an unknown medical condition while hiking up the Jewell Trail on Saturday afternoon. Officials say that a 66-year-old hiker from Naugatuck, Conn. was hiking with his sons when he suddenly collapsed around 12:15 p.m., more than two miles up from the Base Station parking lot. His sons immediately started CPR and called 911. Fish & Game Conservation Officers were alerted to the emergency and started the rescue response.

