Annette Smith: Considering Vermont’s Climate Action Plan

Our society is at a cross roads when it comes climate change. Do we continue to think about our individual needs or do we think about the collective good for our community, country and world? With the new United Nations’ climate report calling global warming a “code red for humanity”, the answer is clear. We must take action now to preserve our livable world. We must reduce CO2 emissions immediately. We can no longer sit idly by saying I am fine, my family is fine and my town is fine. The time is now to take action. Let your representatives know that solving the climate crisis is a top priority. Many policies are being written in congress. Call, write, or email your representatives and tell them to vote for policies that reduce CO2 emissions. Working together is the only way to solve this climate crisis.