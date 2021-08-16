Cancel
Annette Smith: Considering Vermont’s Climate Action Plan

Caledonian Record-News
 4 days ago

Global Warming. Climate Change. Climate Emergency. The words used to describe what is happening to Planet Earth have changed over time, and are politically charged for some people. A better description might be Wacky Weather. Even better, Weather Extremes. We might be able to agree that the weather is getting...

www.caledonianrecord.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Climate Science#The Climate Council#Transitions#Rural Resilience#Science Data#Cross Sector Mitigation#Gwsa#Puc#The Manchester Journal
