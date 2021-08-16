Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Country Music Hall of Fame 2021 Inductees Include Ray Charles and The Judds

By Rebecca Murray
showbizjunkies.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReba McEntire had the honor of announcing Ray Charles, The Judds, Eddie Bayers, and Pete Drake have been voted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The Country Music Association confirmed Ray Charles will be inducted in the “Veterans Era Artist” category, The Judds in the “Modern Era Artist” category, and both Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake enter in the “Recording and/or Touring Musician” category. (Bayers and Drake tied in the number of votes cast.)

www.showbizjunkies.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Pete Drake
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Ray Charles
Person
Eddie Bayers
Person
John Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Country Radio#Cma#Rotunda#The Opry Band
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1981, the “Somewhere Over The Rainbow’ album by Willie Nelson was certified platinum. Today in 1971, “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver was certified gold. Today in 1979, Mel Tillis was #1 on the country singles charts with “Coca Cola Cowboy.”. Today in 1979, Carlene Carter...
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

The Creative Friendship of John Hiatt and The Jerry Douglas Band

In the fifth decade of an illustrious career, you might think John Hiatt had already done it all. An acclaimed Nashville recording artist in his own right, Hiatt’s songwriting credits include hits by Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris, B.B. King, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, and many more. His lyrics and melodies have earned him a place in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, a BMI Troubadour award, and a Lifetime Achievement in Songwriting designation from the Americana Music Association. Yet this August finds him excited about some career-firsts that the younger John would never have dreamed of.
Dallas, TXcowboysindians.com

CMT Giants: Charley Pride

The 90-minute special set to air Aug. 25 will be a star-studded affair. The life and music of the late, great Charley Pride will receive a full-throated, star-studded celebration at 9 pm ET Aug. 25 when CMT Giants: Charlie Pride premieres on the CMT cable network. The 90-minute special brings...
MusicNo Depression

Wanda Jackson Delivers Ovation-Worthy ‘Encore’

With her latest album, Encore, “Queen of Rockabilly,” Grammy Award-nominee, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Wanda Jackson exits retirement — does an artist ever really retire? — adding another compelling project to her essential oeuvre, a succinct but enthralling capstone to six-plus decades spent in the music business.
MusicCMT

CMT Roundup: New Music from Trace Adkins, Ashland Craft, Willie Nelson, And More

CMT’s Weekly Roundup of new hits this week features a blend of emerging, vaunted, and critically-acclaimed artists delivering as expected — aided by some heaping spoonfuls of Willie Nelson, too — to the high expectations of their material. Embedded from www.youtube.com. Trace Adkins – Got It Down. “My daddy’s daddy’s...
Musiceverettpost.com

Dion Shuffle: Boz Scaggs featured on new blues-rock song by doo-wop legend

Boz Scaggs is featured on a brand-new song by doo-wop and rock ‘n’ roll great Dion DiMucci, a grooving blues-rock tune called “I’ve Got to Get to You.”. The track is available now as a digital download and via streaming services, and will be featured on Dion’s next studio album, which is due out in the fall. Scaggs contributes some guest vocals to the song, which also includes the talents of the father and son guitar duo Joe and Mike Menza.
MusicPopculture

Metal Band Singer Dies at 55

Heavy metal singer Mike Howe, of legendary thrashers Metal Church, has died at the age of 55. In a statement on Howe's death, the band wrote, "It is with our deepest regrets that we must announce the passing of our brother, our friend and true legend of heavy metal music. Mike Howe passed away this morning at his home in Eureka, California."
MusicPosted by
AL.com

Rock’s go-to guitarist on working with David Lee Roth, Paul Stanley, Lynyrd Skynyrd, other legends

Right now as you’re reading this sentence, John 5 is probably playing guitar somewhere. Maybe he’s onstage blowing minds with his solo band The Creatures. Or touring as the guitarist for artists ranging from shock-rocker Rob Zombie to rap queens Salt-N-Pepa. Or in the studio writing and recording with stars as varied as David Lee Roth, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Motley Crue, Rod Stewart, Ricky Martin, Wilson Phillips and Rick Springfield.
People

Joe Perry Says Aerosmith Considered Replacing Steven Tyler with Sammy Hagar: 'Every Band Has Ups and Downs'

Aerosmith almost looked (and sounded) completely different, according to Joe Perry. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, the band's guitarist said Sammy Hagar was once considered to replace its original singer Steven Tyler. "It was really another one of those times, you don't keep a band together without a lot of bumps ... You know every band has its ups and downs," Perry said.
Mansfield, MABLABBERMOUTH.NET

DAVID LEE ROTH Fires Back At GENE SIMMONS

David Lee Roth has fired back at Gene Simmons over the KISS bassist/vocalist's recent comment about the VAN HALEN frontman. Roth performed as the opening act for the February/March 2020 North American leg of KISS's farewell tour, but is not making any appearances on the rescheduled KISS shows which kicked off on August 18 in Mansfield, Massachusetts.
Musicpensacolavoice.com

Sammy Hagar Net Worth 2021

It’s pretty tricky to describe Sammy Hagar in a single word. He is a popular vocalist, businessman, guitarist, song composer, and well-renowned actor. Most popular, people call him “The Red Rocker.” He ruled the entire music industry with a single hand. His albums were addictive and mesmerized everyone. Keep reading to know more about his net worth, personal life, and other exciting stuff.
MusicFOXBusiness

How much are the Rolling Stones worth?

The Rolling Stones are one of history’s most memorable rock bands. With humble beginnings between childhood friends Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, the "Just My Imagination" rockers would grow to become one of the most successful rock acts in the world. Surprisingly, the group has only ever won three Grammy...
Musicvhnd.com

THIS DAY IN 1984: Van Halen Performs At ‘Monsters of Rock’ Festival, Castle Donington [AUDIO, VIDEO & PHOTOS]

On this day in rock history, Van Halen performed for 65,000 sweaty heavy metal fans at the “Monsters of Rock” Festival at Donington Park in Castle, Donington, Leicestershire, England. This show was the first “Monsters of Rock” show out of five the band played to wrap up the 1984 tour. This was also Van Halen’s first U.K. appearance since 1980. The bill for this day included Mötley Crüe, Y&T, Accept, Gary Moore, Ozzy Osborne, Van Halen, and AC/DC. This Van Halen show was professionally filmed and the performance of “Hot for Teacher” was used by European MTV.
MusicPosted by
GOBankingRates

What is Eric Clapton’s Net Worth?

British rock star and legendary guitarist Eric Clapton is one of the bestselling musicians in history and has amassed a net worth of $450 million after six decades on stage and in the recording...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GEORGE LYNCH Says EDDIE VAN HALEN Was An 'Incredibly Shy' And 'Super-Sensitive Guy'

During an appearance on the "Appetite For Destortion" podcast, legendary guitarist George Lynch was asked about the impact Eddie Van Halen's death had on him. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That hit me personally very hard, and every guitar player I know, pretty much, kind of felt the same way. As we get older, obviously, we're seeing people go away and pass. And that's just normal, of course. And we're seeing a lot of that. And so that's pretty profound. But, I mean, fucking David Bowie and George Michael and all these people — Prince — these giants… Tom Petty. It's, like, 'What?' All at once it seemed like. But Eddie was on another level, because, obviously, we're a little closer as far as what we do, and we kind of came up in the same place at the same time and had some connections and all that, so that's why it was more profound, I think. And I learned a lot from him, and I based a lot of my style on him. Even though we were compatriots in a way, he was way beyond me, so I lifted a lot of stuff from him and got inspired by him, as we all did. He's a Southern California guy, and we were like kind of neighbors and played the same clubs and played on the same stages together and hung out. [DOKKEN] did [the 1988] 'Monsters Of Rock' [tour with VAN HALEN, SCORPIONS, METALLICA and KINGDOM COME]… So, yeah, that was a pretty tough one. It hits close to home, too, I think, for us when our friends start disappearing, because it's a lonelier place after that."
Posted by
Rolling Stone

How True Is ‘Respect’? Fact-Checking the Aretha Franklin Biopic

Biopics ain’t Wikipedia entries. Lives never conform to a tidy narrative arc — even one as dramatic as Aretha Franklin’s. With Respect, screenwriter Tracey Scott Wilson and director Liesl Tommy did an admirable job condensing 20 years of the Queen of Soul’s tumultuous life into a mere two-and-a-half hours. Thanks to some impressive research and Jennifer Hudson’s captivating performance as the late icon, the film treats viewers to a host of her most transformative moments. You’re in the studio as Franklin finds the groove for her breakthrough hit, “I’ll Never Love a Man (The Way That I Love You).” You’re...

Comments / 0

Community Policy