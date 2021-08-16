Cancel
Rapid collapse of Afghan government raises questions of U.S. intelligence failure

NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC News’ Ken Dilanian reports on why U.S. intelligence officials are pushing back on the charge that they were caught off guard with the rapid collapse of Afghanistan’s government, and how they believe the events have unfolded much faster than predicted. Aug. 16, 2021.

