My Dialogue of Civilizations program has been chock-full with tours, practically two a week, but none have been as captivating as the tours we took in our final week in the International Criminal Court, The Hague, and the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals. As a future student of international law who would love nothing more than to practice law in any of these buildings one day, I could not have imagined a better end to my program. Here’s just a glimpse of what I learned: