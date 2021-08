SNOW PLOW OPERATOR

I-70 Glenwood Canyon material slides the night of 8/19. Note: photos for this update and all other summer photos are available in the media kit, which continues to be updated. As of midnight on Thursday, Aug. 19 the canyon continued to experience continuous rainfall. At 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, a decision was made, barring any further weather impacts through the night, that CDOT would open the canyon Friday morning. That goal was accomplished by 5:00 a.m. on Friday after some minor material slide clean-up at mile points 120.6, 120.7 WB and 130 EB. Crews were encouraged by how well the canyon landscape weathered the rain that occured over the past 24 hours. Numerous rain gauges surrounding the canyon measured over three inches of rain that fell during that period.