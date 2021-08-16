Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Memorializations of Mondelez, Novartis subdivision approvals scheduled

newjerseyhills.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST HANOVER TWP. - No public hearings were scheduled for the next meeting of the Land-use Planning board Tuesday, Aug. 18, but the board was expected to pass two resolutions memorializing their approvals of the two biggest projects of the year, KRE acquisition Corp. development of the Mondelez property on River Road and the Novartis subdivision of its property on Ridgedale Avenue at the corner of Route 10.

www.newjerseyhills.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mondelez#Subdivision#Planning Board#Kre Acquisition Corp#Novartis Pharmaceutical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Madison, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Madison residents raise concerns about mosque proposal at public hearing

MADISON - As the Planning Board continues hearing an application to build a mosque near the Drew University campus, residents raised concerns about the house of worship’s potential impact on the neighborhood. All but two who spoke during a virtual public comment period on the application on Tuesday, Aug. 17,...
Holland Township, NJHolland Sentinel

Twp. to study rental housing market during moratorium

HOLLAND TWP. — Holland Township's Board of Trustees voted Thursday to hire a consultant to study the rental housing market in the township. The township recently enacted a one-year moratorium on any new residential developments in the township that require rezoning of land or changes to the township's master plan, approved last year.
Caldwell, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Planning Board OKs big apartment complex in Caldwell

CALDWELL - The Planning Board approved a 98-unit apartment building on Lane Avenue at its meeting Wednesday, Aug. 18. The developer, S&S Caldwell Village, plans a four-story building next to one with 12 apartments and another with two units being converted to four. The project at 4-18 Lane Ave. will include 23 affordable-housing units.
Politicsbasinnow.com

TriCounty Health Offering Subdivision Approval Training

The decision to build a home is an exciting one and with many locals looking into that route, TriCounty Health Department is offering a training class all about the process of Subdivision Approval. Working with TriCounty Health will be one of the stops along the way of creating a new building lot as the health department is required to approve subdivisions as the water and sewer authority. This fact can create friction between the Health Department and the public, shares TriCounty Health, as the public regularly asks for permits to construct a home on a lot that has not been approved. While the public often walks into the health department with a plat that they expect signed, frustration occurs when the requirements can take a considerable amount of time, even up to a year, to fulfill. One big issue, as the health department sees it, is that lots are not to be sold until the subdivision is approved so they are holding this class to explain the proper process to the public to prepare them before they are ready to build. The Subdivision Approval Training is being held September 23rd at 3:00 pm. For more information, call 435-247-1160 or visit www.tricountyhealth.com.
Politicswiartonecho.com

Saugeen Shores grows, development by development

Residential development – check. Commercial development – check. Industrial development – check. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Members of the Town of Saugeen Shores Planning Committee (all councillors and the mayor) approved planning changes for three development proposals August 17, including a 10-unit rental housing plan in Southampton, a business park at the south end of Port Elgin, and a commercial plaza – with a rumoured Starbucks – at the north end of Port Elgin.
Politicspelicanpostonline.com

Dwindling developable acreage, Council considers options to accommodate expected growth

For the better part of a decade Capital Region Planning Commission (CRPC) and certain members of the Parish Council have pushed the narrative that 52,000 more people occupying 22,500 more “housing units” will come to reside in Ascension by 2042. That would mean a 41% population increase in two decades compared to the 18% spike since the 2010 census. On Thursday the Sugarland, Texas firm of Kendig Keast Collaborative gave the Parish Council a rudimentary overview of the implications of growth trends during another videoconference meeting.
Essex Fells, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Essex Fells Council bans cannabis businesses, smoking on borough property

ESSEX FELLS – The Borough Council approved an ordinance prohibiting all types of cannabis businesses at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17. Under a state law legalizing recreational marijuana enacted earlier this year, towns had until Sunday, Aug. 21 to decide which of six types of cannabis businesses they would allow. Towns cannot ban the personal use or delivery of cannabis.
Caldwell, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Caldwell council bans cannabis businesses

CALDWELL - The Borough Council banned all cannabis businesses at the mayor and council business meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17. Under a state law legalizing recreational marijuana enacted earlier this year, towns had until Sunday, Aug. 21 to decide which of six types of cannabis businesses they would allow. Towns cannot ban the personal use or delivery of cannabis.
Politicslebanonlocalnews.com

Planning commission approves new subdivision

The Planning Commission approved application S-21-02 for a 10-lot subdivision on Jadon Drive at its meeting July 21 following a virtual public hearing. The 6.4-acre site includes two vacant parcels located east of S. 5th Street and southwest of W. Jadon Drive. It is zoned residential mixed density. The applicant,...
Roxbury Township, NJnewjerseyhills.com

LETTER: Keep Roxbury meetings virtual and in-person

TO THE EDITOR: One of the few good things to come out of the past 18 months is virtual meetings becoming a way for people to meet easier than before. Roxbury’s local government, including Township Council and many related boards, commissions and committees, followed the trend of hosting regular meetings virtually.
Buffalo, WYSheridan Media

County Approves Culp Minor Subdivision Final Plat

A minor subdivision final plat has been approved by the Johnson County Commission, after being presented to them by County Planner Jim Waller. Waller explained the reason for the application, saying the property, located just south of Buffalo, is one of the large parcels the Elsom Family made for their children.
Real EstateShropshire Star

Affordable housing changes for Lawley to be reconsidered

A proposed reduction in the number of affordable houses on a major development will go back before councillors next week because they were given “untrue” information last time they voted. The Lawley Village Developer Group’s bid to remove the 12 per cent provision from a 187-home site was approved by...
Goshen, INPosted by
The Goshen News

Subdivision request granted initial approval

GOSHEN — Goshen Plan Commission members Tuesday granted initial approval of a petition which if finalized will allow for the creation of individual lots for two homes located on property at the southwest corner of Marilyn Avenue and Mayflower Place. At the meeting, commission members granted primary approval of a...
Lancaster, CAAntelope Valley Press

Single Family subdivision tract maps OK’d

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission, on Monday, approved separate tentative tract maps for a subdivision of 109 single-family residential lots and for a subdivision of 46 single-family residential lots, by the same applicant, Royal Investors Group, both on the east side of town. They initially submitted a tentative tract...
Real Estatewiartonecho.com

New condo subdivision proposed for Granton

LUCAN BIDDULPH – Granton residents have expressed concerns about a proposed 26-lot condominium development proposed at the west end of the village north of Fallon Drive. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Council held a public meeting Aug. 10 to discuss the project,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy