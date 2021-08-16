Third COVID-19 vaccine dose approved for immunocompromised
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials announced Saturday that they’d approved a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised county residents. The announcement follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s approval of an additional dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised people, with the FDA amending the vaccine’s emergency use authorization to allow for third doses.signalscv.com
