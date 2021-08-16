Cancel
Gess What? Popular MN Food Truck Opening Restaurant in Becker

From a 10'x20' tent to a 28' trailer to its own brick and mortar in Becker, business just keeps booming for Gess What's Cookin'!. Food trucks are all the rage these days. From burgers to tacos, asian fusion to seafood, ice cream to mini donuts and everything in-between -- chances are good you can find a food truck somewhere for just about anything you're hankering for. Many of them work the brewery circuit -- rotating and setting up at breweries that serve drinks but not food. Oftentimes you'll find them at various arts and crafts festivals, music festivals, sporting events and large outdoor group events.

