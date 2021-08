A new Princess Tiana play area is coming to Epcot. Get all the full details including when and where this will be! Do your kids like to play at the Epcot playgrounds?. There are several play areas for kids to burn off some energy while in the parks. Magic Kingdom has the Dumbo and Splash Mountain play areas. Animal Kingdom has the Pandora drums. Epcot has quite a few with play areas outside Spaceship Earth, the dancing fountains in the Imagination pavilion, ImageWorks, and more.