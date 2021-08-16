Cancel
Seeing a Concert in Minnesota? Get Your Vaccine or Neg COVID Test

By Laura Bradshaw
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You probably could have guessed that this was going to happen. Beginning in October, AEG and LIVE NATION will require a vaccine or negative test to attend concerts presented by either of the two companies. This includes SO many of the shows coming to Minnesota. It doesn't matter what venue...

St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

