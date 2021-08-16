Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sullivan County, TN

Officials: Woman who drove toward deputies fatally shot

ccenterdispatch.com
 4 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — Deputies fatally shot a woman in Tennessee who allegedly accelerated toward officers during a traffic stop, authorities said. Sullivan County deputies were attempting a traffic stop Sunday night on Katelyn L. Harris, 29, who had outstanding felony warrants, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Harris refused to stop and officers pursued until she ran off the road in Greene County, officials said.

www.ccenterdispatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sullivan County, TN
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Sullivan County, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Connecticut StatePosted by
The Hill

Hurricane warnings issued for New York, Connecticut

Hurricane warnings were issued for parts of New York and along the coast of Connecticut as Tropical Storm Henri is slated to become a hurricane on Saturday and start making landfall later this weekend. The National Hurricane Center said in an advisory on Saturday morning that hurricane conditions were expected...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
CarsPosted by
The Hill

GM expands Bolt electric car recall to include 73,000 more vehicles

General Motors (GM) announced on Friday that it would be expanding its recall on Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to their defective batteries and potential associated fire risks. GM said in a press release that batteries in these vehicles, which were made by their supplier, LG, could have “two manufacturing...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny over past comments about women, Jews and poor people. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of Afghanistan reprisals

KABUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Taliban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by members, an official of the Islamist militant group told Reuters on Saturday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the group planned to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy