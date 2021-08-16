Officials: Woman who drove toward deputies fatally shot
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — Deputies fatally shot a woman in Tennessee who allegedly accelerated toward officers during a traffic stop, authorities said. Sullivan County deputies were attempting a traffic stop Sunday night on Katelyn L. Harris, 29, who had outstanding felony warrants, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Harris refused to stop and officers pursued until she ran off the road in Greene County, officials said.www.ccenterdispatch.com
Comments / 0