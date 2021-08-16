PVAMU team wins grant to develop app to help combat pregnancy-related deaths in minorities
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (August 16, 2021) – Racial and ethnic disparities in pregnancy-related deaths have persisted since studies were first published in the early 2000s. The pregnancy-related mortality ratio (PRMR) measures pregnancy-related deaths per 100,000 live births. Research has shown a higher PRMR among Black and Native American/Alaska Native people than other ethnic groups. Some of the underlying conditions causing these deaths include cardiomyopathy and other cardiovascular conditions, as well as preventable infections. Major keys to combating these conditions are early detection, treatment and improved access to quality health care.www.pvamu.edu
