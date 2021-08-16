Cancel
Tut-tut: Museum of Natural Science gives Ramses II his due this fall

By Andrew Dansby
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a 10-city tour, "Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs" comes to Houston in November. More than 150 ancient artifacts – some that have never been outside Egypt -- will be on display in Houston in November as part of “Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs,” a 10-city tour. The exhibition will make its world premiere at the Houston Museum of Natural Science. It comprises a lavish display of visuals: sarcophagi, precious metals and jewels, art, mummified animals and other items. The pieces tell the story of Ramses the Great. King Ramesses II – stylized for this tour as Ramses – was a long-tenured and greatly beloved king of Egypt, whose reign spanned 1279 to 1213 BCE.

