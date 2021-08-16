Cancel
Green Mountain Falls, CO

Green Mountain Falls closes portion of Catamount Trail due to property dispute

By Pat Hill pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com
Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Mountain Falls officials closed a portion of the Catamount Trail last week, a result of a property dispute with the owner of a portion of the trail. According to Mayor Jane Newberry, the property owners paid for a survey that proved they own the land on the trail. As a result, Town Manager Angie Sprang has offered the owner the option of donating the disputed portion of land as a public easement. To date, the issue has not been resolved.

