2021 Track World Championships: Event to be moved to France, UCI confirms

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Track Cycling World Championships will be moved to Roubaix in France, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has announced. The event was originally scheduled to take place in Turkmenistan from 13-17 October. It was moved at the request of the organisers because of restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

