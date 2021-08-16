Cancel
Brookgreen Gardens to Host The Beatles Tribute Concert This Fall

thedanielislandnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrookgreen Gardens is bringing back its annual fall tribute concert series, with four nights of music by The Beatles, from Sept. 23 – 26, 2021. Recognized as the most influential band of all time, The Beatles’ music will be performed by the Here Comes the Sun Band. From “She Loves You” to “Sgt. Peppers” and “Tax Man” to “Let It Be,” the band’s five talented vocalists and instrumentalists will recreate the music and excitement of the Fab Four in Brookgreen’s botanical garden.

thedanielislandnews.com

