Prolgae launches Sweet Spirulina Powder and Protein Bar

If you’ve been trying to cut out some sugar and make healthier selections in your diet, given the choice between a protein bar or a donut, which would you choose? If you are watching your waistline you may want to give the donut another look. It seems logical to choose the protein bar if you are trying to choose a healthier lifestyle and maybe even build lean muscle, but just because it’s in the health section at the store doesn’t mean it is. Fact is many of these bars marketed as healthy have more sugar and carbs than a donut. As some on social media are discovering such, they are posting about it. We looked it up. A Krispy Kreme donut has 190 calories. Many of these protein bars have well over that, one has twice the sugar. If you are trying to add lean protein to your diet, check the labels. Better yet, make your own protein shake using lean whey or collagen protein.