OPINION: Batteries Not Included
It’s 2 a.m. and I’m adding peach-flavored popsicles to my Whole Foods cart, and crap, they’re out and no, I’m not sleep shopping. I wish I was. I wish this middle-of-the-night mama mania was just another insomnia-induced frozen treats frenzied fiesta siesta but there’s peach flavored puke in my hair and something vaguely pina colada smelling on my shirt, and unless I was bar hopping without my knowledge, I’m pretty sure I’ve got one sick kid in my arms and one melted popsicle on my hands.goodmorningwilton.com
