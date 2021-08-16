Cancel
Anderson, IN

APD investigating three separate weekend shootings

Posted by 
The Herald Bulletin
The Herald Bulletin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18OlUA_0bTFIAHK00

ANDERSON — Anderson police were busy during the weekend with several reports of shootings.

All three incidents remain under investigation and appear to be isolated events, according to Anderson Police Department Public Information Officer Caleb McKnight.

No arrests have been made.

The first shooting was reported early Saturday at 12:56 a.m., according to McKnight. Multiple 911 calls were made to report gunfire in the 1900 block of Central Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Terica Martinez-Gonzalez, 27, of Anderson with a gunshot wound to a leg.

Witnesses told police the gunshots came through the back of a residence, striking Martinez-Gonzalez. No one else was injured.

APD Officer Sean Brady applied a tourniquet to the woman's leg, and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A second shooting was reported in the 2200 block of Fairview Street at 11:32 p.m. Saturday. Officers said they were patrolling the area when they were flagged down.

Landon Smith, 30, of Anderson had a gunshot wound to his shoulder area and was transported to an Anderson hospital for treatment. Police spoke with several witnesses and were unable to obtain any information about the shooter.

At 11:48 a.m. Sunday, APD responded to a report of a man shot at a gas station near Sixth Street and Scatterfield Road, said McKnight.

Michael Thompson, 26, of Anderson was shot in the leg and sought treatment at a local emergency room. He reported to officials that he was shot at the gas station but declined to elaborate when questioned by police.

No witness reports or evidence were located at the gas station, and APD was unable to confirm where the shooting took place during the initial investigation, according to McKnight.

APD officers are monitoring the locations where the shootings took place, and APD's Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incidents, said McKnight.

Anyone with information about the shootings may call APD at 765-648-6700.

