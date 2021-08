I stopped drinking coffee in my early twenties. I know what java junkies out there might be thinking: why on earth would I do such a thing? At the time, an exceptionally talented nutritionist felt the cortisol fluctuations from caffeine consumption were doing more harm than good on my body (and mood). But during the pandemic, I’ve taken to having a cup each morning again—and it has been an exceptional crutch in getting me through the day. I’ve come to savor it as an early morning ritual and moment of peace.