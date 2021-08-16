I’ve Been Thinking… Envy

Looking at the front page, I realize as I write this post that it’ll be two PokéMondays posts in a row. It is never my intention ever to have two of these back-to-back and in fact I always saw it as motivation to post a couple things in between but I’ve been busy. I just started a new job and transitioning from one to the other has been a bit challenging. I was at my last place for almost a decade and a new opportunity came up that I couldn’t pass up. So that’s pretty much where most of my focus has been for the past week or so.