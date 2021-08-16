Coulee Humane Society Pet of the Week: Freddie

Freddie is a 11-year-old, black with white, neutered male. Freddie is looking for the pur-fect retirement home! Freddie may be “senior aged” but he has plenty of pep in his step! In his previous home, he was described as an affectionate and playful guy who gets along with mostly everyone he meets! Like most senior kitties, Freddie often spends his time relaxing and just hanging out. He would enjoy a low key place to call home with plenty of soft spaces for him to take cat naps. He does get his little energy bursts and will initiate play from time to time, but often times Freddie just wants to chill with his favorite people. He would make a great companion for someone who wants to come home and relax with their BFF after a long day!