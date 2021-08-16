Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Live Nation to Require Vaccines for Concertgoers ‘Everywhere Possible’

By Drew Parham
mix1079.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive Nation has announced they will require COVID-19 vaccines beginning in October. They said in a statement, “Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th, we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans, and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US.” This rule will be in effect “where permitted by law,” they added. Employees will also have to be vaccinated.

mix1079.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Georgia Line#Vaccinations#The Jonas Brothers#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthRaleigh News & Observer

Jason Isbell requiring concertgoers to be vaccinated or show negative COVID test

If you want to attend a Jason Isbell concert, the singer has some rules you’ll need to follow to gain entry. Isbell, a southern rocker and the lead of Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, said Monday all guests at his concerts will be required to prove they have received a COVID-19 vaccination or show they have recently tested negative for the virus.
Public Healthwrtv.com

Live Nation to require artists, fans to be vaccinated or show negative COVID test

Live Nation will require all artists and fans to either show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test, where permitted by law, beginning October 4. “Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US," Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, said.
Public HealthPosted by
Magic 1470AM

Live Nation Wants Receipts You’re COVID-19 Free

Okay so, if you're a anti-vaxxer/masker this is going to be a big bummer to hear. Live Nation Entertainment just announced all ticket holders will have to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test, to enter any of their events. This mandate will go into effect and be strictly enforced on October 4, 2021. The are the largest entertainment company on the planet for live shows and promotes, operates and manages ticket sales here in the U.S. and around the globe.
Public HealthKCCI.com

Here are the artists canceling shows as COVID-19 cases rise

As COVID-19 cases have begun surging again throughout the U.S., several music festivals and concert tours have postponed shows due to positive tests and concern of further spread. Here's a look at the artists who have pushed back their performances due to COVID-19. Stevie Nicks. Stevie Nicks canceled appearances at...
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”
Public Health101 WIXX

Maroon 5 to be first US act to play in Canada since pandemic

Let them play, eh? Maroon 5 will be the first U.S. act to cross the Canadian border and perform for fans since the beginning of the pandemic. Canada recently opened their borders to vaccinated Americans and permanent residents for the first time since closing on March 18, 2020, Billboard reports. The recent change means that the band can keep their scheduled performance set for September 2 in Toronto and will also make them the first major U.S. act to play in the country since reopening.
Public HealthPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Live Nation Updates COVID Guidelines: What To Know For Albany Area Shows

After a few individual shows announced their own policies last week, Live Nation has decided to implement new COVID guidelines for all of their concerts. Just as they did with past surges, COVID guidance and guidelines seem to be evolving daily and Live Nation is taking measures to hopefully ensure all of their shows go on. According to Pitchfork, starting October 4th the nationwide concert promoter will require all attendees to either be vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID test to be admitted to any of their events. Live Nation's most recent guidance was leaving this up to individual artists.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy