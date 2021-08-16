Cancel
Premier League

Assessing Liverpool's squad depth

By Sankalp Thomas
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

A lot has been made of Liverpool's bench strength in recent times, stating it is not of league challenging level. So let's assess Liverpool's squad depth position by position:

Goalkeeper

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Allison Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, Loris Karius (yes he is still at the club), young prospects Marcelo Pitaluga and Harvey Davies. Liverpool is quite stocked up in Goalkeeper department.

He has his critics but there is no better third choice keeper than Adrian in the league. And Kelleher has proved at times that he is an able understudy for Alisson.

Fullback

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Neco Williams and young academy graduates Owen beck and Conor Bradley. Liverpool has the best duo of full-backs in the world and it will not be easy for Tsimikas to fill the void created by the injury to Robertson but his pre-season form has been promising.

Never forget the veteran James Milner as he can also cover both the positions if needed..

Centre-back

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Nat Philips, Ben Davies, Rhys Williams and Billy Koumetio. Probably the strongest position of strength for Liverpool.

With the return of all three senior centre-backs from injury, this position is quite stocked up....even if Philips and Davies leave the club in the coming weeks, Liverpool would have four quality senior centre-back options and two young prospects.

Midfield

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho Tavares, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and the resurrected Ben Woodburn That's nine players competing for three Midfield positions in the team.

Certainly Liverpool will miss the durability of a player like Gini Wijnaldum but if Ox, Keita and Elliott keep up their good pre-season form and leave behind their injury problems then Liverpool fans have nothing to worry about in midfield.

Forwards

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino. This is the position where Liverpool lack quality depth which is also going to get worse due to potential transfer of Xhedran Shaqiri to Olympique Lyonnais.

But with potential departure of Shaqiri, it is expected a new signing would come in. Potential new signings and a recent turnaround in form of Minamino could be essential for Liverpool as they would have to deal with loss of Salah and Mane for AFCON in January.

Liverpool's bench strength is not as bad as the narrative is but certainly it is not the level of Chelsea and Man City. Liverpool can easily cope if injuries are avoided and last season's fringe players continue their pre-season form into the new season.

But who says no to a signing or two, at least one is needed in the forward department and it would be the cherry on top of the cake if a signing is made in midfield as well.

