Fall Camp | Three things I know + three things I think I know

By David Johnson
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a respite from practice today for the Ole Miss Rebels, as they enjoy the NCAA-mandated one day per week off from fall camp. There have been six practices and a scrimmage so far as the Rebels work toward their Sept. 6, season opener versus the Louisville Cardinals. After taking time to reflect and soak everything we saw over the first full week of camp, we have some observations in our first installment of the season of "Three things I know + three things I think I know."

