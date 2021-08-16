Fall Camp | Three things I know + three things I think I know

Which coach does Traudt like the most or trust the most? Second, with which staff is he most comfortable and, third, with which roster is he most comfortable? Everything else is a far distant fourth. And, I have a suspicion that the second two items I listed pale next to the importance of the relationship he has with the head coach. For these reasons, I feel cautiously optimistic, but you never know. There is also that pesky wild card: does he want to stay close to home and play for Nebraska? Go 'Hoos!!!