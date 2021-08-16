5 Ways to Donate to Earthquake Relief Efforts in Haiti
On August 14, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit Haiti, killing an estimated 1300 people and injuring roughly 5700 others that we know of so far. Thousands of people have been displaced from their homes, and authorities are still working to assess the full extent of the damage. While the country hastens to recover from the disaster, Tropical Depression Grace (tropical depressions are slightly less powerful than tropical storms), is expected to wreak further damage through Tuesday, August 17.www.mentalfloss.com
