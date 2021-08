I’ll cop to it: when writing up the rumors yesterday, you can tell that I really didn’t think the Padres were actually going to sign Jake Arrieta. I knew they were desperate – shoulda traded for Zach Davies, gents – but I figured there had to be a better, ready option out there, even if they had to go out and pluck that guy straight out of the minor leagues in another organization (minor league trades are permissible at the moment, just not 40-man trades).