Philadelphia Imhotep four-star Enai White, 247Sports' No. 1 edge rusher for the 2022 class, has four top schools and a commitment decision timeline in mind. However, as broken down on Thursday's episode of the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast, Clemson is a suitor to keep an eye on while White weighs the current finalists — Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas A&M. 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn, whom White spoke with last Tuesday, explained why the Tigers are a team to watch out for.