Michael Bisping Describes Why UFC Gold Is The Biggest Fight For Poirier
Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes that Dustin Poirier‘s next fight should be for UFC gold instead of pursuing another money fight. After Dustin Poirier left the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada with his hand raised against Conor McGregor for a second time, the #1-ranked lightweight has been eying Nate Diaz in the aftermath. “The Diamond” has forged himself through the fire of the lightweight division for more than six years, and many believe he is the uncrowned champion. But until the Louisiana native accepts a fight with lightweight champ Charles Oliveira, he will likely continue to hold that distinction.www.mmanews.com
