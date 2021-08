Editor's Notes: If you've got raffle fatigue from Travis Scott's Jordans, the Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Mocha" is precisely what you need. We know the score. Copping hyped pairs of sneakers isn't like it used to be. Gone are the days of camping out, and in its place, loss after loss on online raffles. When the Travis Scott x fragment x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low raffles went live, the Cactus Jack discord serve reported at least three million attempted bot entries. Staggering numbers like these make those frequent losses make a lot more sense.