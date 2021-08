Let's play a game of 'one question Jeopardy'. Question: This is one of the best places to catch both California and South American sea lions entertaining and educating crowds. Yeah...as out of the ordinary as it may seem, the Sea Lion Splash Show will be coming to the 37th Annual Texas State Forest Festival, September 16-19 at the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center in Lufkin. The festival is once again presented by Brookshire Brothers, who, by the way is celebrating their 100th anniversary of serving the community in so many different ways.